Former Ohio State Star Already Making Sublime NFL Impression
Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau didn't have to wait very long to hear his name called in the NFL Draft, as he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 45th overall pick late last month.
No, Tuimoloau wasn't a first-rounder, but he certainly beat some of the projections that had him pegged as a late Day 2 pick, potentially even going in the third round.
Regardless, the Colts may have landed a steal in Tuimoloau, who racked up 61 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks during his final season at Ohio State.
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard is already raving about the star pass rusher, and he specifically cited how Tuimoloau rose to the occasion on the biggest stage this past year.
“I felt really fortunate to get him,” Ballard said, via Eleven Warriors. “And I think everybody would tell you that in our room. There was a three-game stretch in the playoffs – I think he ended up having like six-and-a-half sacks between Tennessee, Texas and Notre Dame – where he was outstanding. He's got some unique qualities. He's a big guy. He's a really good athlete. He can bend. He knows how to rush. He's got good length. We’re excited to get him.”
As Ballard noted, Tuimoloau was thoroughly dominant throughout the Buckeyes' national championship run, with the bulk of his production coming against the very top teams in the country.
The 21-year-old actually entered 2024 widely viewed as a potential first-round selection, but for some reason, his stock slipped in spite of enjoying a fantastic campaign.
Tuimoloau will now join a Colts pass rush that already includes the likes of DeForest Buckner, Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu, so the AFC South teams could be in for some big trouble in the trenches whenever they face Indianapolis in 2025.
