Former Ohio State Lineman's Tragic Cause of Death Determined
Former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Ben Christman tragically passed away at the age of 21 back in February, and now, we know the cause for his gut-wrenching death.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has determined that Christman died as a result of cardiomypathy, a form of heart disease. Christman also had an irregular heartbeat.
Christman was preparing to play his final collegiate season at UNLV when he reported chest pains in practice back on Feb. 10. He went for an EKG, but UNLV's cardiologist found nothing immediately wrong with the ex-Ohio State product.
He passed away one day later on Feb. 11.
Christman initially landed in Columbus in 2021 and spent two seasons with the Buckeyes before transferring to Kentucky. He then proceeded to reside with the Wildcats for two years prior to deciding to transfer again, this time to UNLV.
An Akron, Oh. native, Christman was originally a four-star recruit and was certainly a menacing figure, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 325 pounds. He was ranked the 15th interior offensive line prospect in the country, per 247 Sports' composite rankings for the class of 2021. Christman was also viewed as an elite recruit in the state of Ohio.
Eventually, Christman decided to commit to his hometown team, but he struggled to find playing time with the Buckeyes, appearing in just two games over the course of his two seasons with the club. After not seeing the field at all in 2023, he ultimately participated in 12 games at Kentucky last season.
