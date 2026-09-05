Jim Tressel Cements His Legacy With Enshrinement in Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor

Buckeye legend Jim Tressel was enshrined in the Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor in the Buckeyes’ season opener against Ball State. Tressel becomes just the third coach in history to receive this honor—joining Paul Brown and Woody Hayes.

This is the first addition to the Ring of Honor—which can be found in the C-Deck (southeast corner) of Ohio Stadium—since 2014.

Tressel coached Ohio State from 2001-10 and had a decorated tenure, complete with a 2002 national championship and six Big Ten titles. He was 9-1 all-time against Michigan and coached 67 NFL Draft picks with 14 first-round selections.

Tressel—who was surrounded by fans on the sidelines pregame and recognized in the stadium after the first quarter—was humbled by the recognition.

“It just reminds you what great players you had and coaches, and great fans, and band, and media and everyone else,” Tressel said. “We’re just blessed.”

Tressel also shared a private moment with Ryan Day before the game. He gave his stamp of approval to Day and is excited for a new Buckeye roster with 51 new players.

“I’ll tell you, Coach Day and his staff do an amazing job,” Tressel said. “Lot of new faces, so they’ve got to get together. This will be a good one to find out a little bit about ourselves before we go to Texas.”

Ryan Day Reflects on Jim Tressel’s Ohio State Impact

Day recognized Tressel’s impact and the legacy he left behind by the way he helped players outside of the game.

"Coach Tressel's success on the field was remarkable, but what stands out most to me is how he invested in people,” Day said. “He understood that coaching is much more than the game as it is about developing leaders, building character, and preparing young men for the challenges they'll face in life after football.”

Some of the players Tressel invested in throughout his tenure are Troy Smith, A.J. Hawk, Nick Mangold, Santonio Holmes, and James Laurinaitis—Ohio State’s current linebackers coach.

Jim Tressel Names the Buckeye Who Stands Out on 2026 Roster

Tressel has an eye for talent, but when looking at this 2026 roster, his pick for who to watch for was obvious—Jeremiah Smith. The captain and junior wide receiver has 2,558 receiving yards and 27 touchdown receptions, the most by any Big Ten receiver in their first two years in college.

Tressel remains involved in the Columbus community. In addition to continuing to support the Buckeyes, he is Ohio’s lieutenant governor and previously served as president of Youngstown State University.