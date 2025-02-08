Joe Burrow Makes Strong Comments on Ohio State Buckeyes Tenure
It's easy to forget that current NFL superstar Joe Burrow was with the Ohio State Buckeyes for three years. Before he transferred to the LSU Tigers and put together two big seasons, Burrow spent a long time trying to earn playing time at Ohio State.
He played sparingly during the 2016 season for the Buckeyes, completing 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 226 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. In 2017, he completed seven of his 11 attempts for 61 yards.
Burrow is one of the biggest "what if" players in Ohio State history.
However, things worked out exactly how they were supposed to for Burrow. He found major success and is now one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL.
Recently, Burrow spoke out more about his tenure with the Buckeyes. He shared some major details about his career would have looked different if he was in the same situation now.
“I probably would have transferred much earlier than I did, but I had to graduate to go and play [somewhere else],” Burrow said. “At the time, the transfer portal wasn’t a thing. I think it became a thing the next year after I transferred, and I still think you had to sit out a year.”
Of course, during Burrow's time the transfer portal was not a thing. It was not as easy to leave a team and land with a better fit for more playing time or opportunity.
As fans are well aware of, college football has changed dramatically due to the transfer portal and NIL. Burrow did not have either of those things when he was in college.
While it brings to question what could have been at Ohio State if they had gone with Burrow, we simply will never know.
All of that being said, Burrow speaking out about his time with the Buckeyes is always interesting. He's just another former Ohio State player that went on to find massive success at the NFL level, although he had a more interesting path than most.
