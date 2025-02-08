Ohio State Buckeyes Star RB Compared to Dynamic NFL Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to see a lot of their top players from the 2024 season playing on Sunday's next year. One of those players is running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Henderson was a huge part of Ohio State's run to a win in the national championship. He was a strong leader in the locker room and was a dynamic playmaker on the field all season long.
Now, he's starting to receive a lot of hype ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Some rumblings have even started surfacing that Henderson could end up being a first round pick.
That being said, Henderson has also received a massive NFL comparison. If he can reach the level of his comparison, his career is going to be a very long and successful one.
NFL.com has officially made the comparison of Aaron Jones for Henderson.
Here is what they had to say about Henderson in their player breakdown for him:
"Henderson is capable of starring on third downs or biting off a bigger chunk as a three-down option. He has average size but above-average juice with good acceleration," they wrote.
"He’s an average decision-maker inside and is not overly creative once confronted by the defense, but he has the pacing and subtle shiftiness to excel as an outside runner. He might be the best pass-protecting running back in this draft and is more than capable as a pass-catcher. Henderson isn’t Jahmyr Gibbs, but he can operate in a similar role for teams looking to add a more dynamic player to their running back room."
During the 2024 season, Henderson carried the football 144 times for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 284 yards and a score.
There are very few players with the kind of work ethic and attitude that Henderson brings to the table. He truly wants to be great and he wants to be a team player. Many teams around the NFL will have a high level of interest in adding him to their roster.
It's going to be interesting to see where Henderson ends up landing in the draft. Whether it ends up being the first or second round, he has a very bright future ahead of him.
Being compared to Jones simply shows how highly he is thought of leading up to the NFL Draft. Regardless of where he ends up, the Buckeyes' faithful will always root him on and he won't be forgotten in Columbus.
