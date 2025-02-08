Ohio State Receives Promising Update on Four-Star Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always involved when it comes to top-tier recruits. Ryan Day has been able to land top player after top player and he is not planning to slow down anytime soon.
Looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class, Ohio State has a lot of irons in the fire. They are in the mix for a lot of talented players.
One of those players is four-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo.
Hailing from Lake Ridge in Mansfield, Texas, Ojo stands in at 6-foot-7 and 274 pounds. He is a huge presence on the line, but also backs that up with great athleticism. His future is insanely bright.
While the Buckeyes have made him an offer, there are quite a few other high level programs across the country who are also pursuing him.
That being said, Ohio State appears to be one of the top teams that he is interested in.
According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Ojo will take an official visit to Ohio State and the Buckeyes are one of his top two teams.
“What stands out about Ohio State is the culture and how much of a priority I am for them," Ojo said. "Especially when Coach Frye left, the whole offensive staff called me that morning letting me know that they’re gonna find someone new quick and that I’m still a top priority.”
Right now, On3 Sports also has Ojo ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the nation and have him ranked as the No. 47 overall prospect in the country as well. It sure sounds like Ohio State has a good shot at him.
In recent years, the Buckeyes have done an excellent job recruiting offensive linemen. They always seem to have elite NFL level talent on the line. Ojo could be the next big name offensive tackle to play at Ohio State.
Only time will tell, but this is a very promising update for the Buckeyes. Ojo would be a big-time addition and hopefully Day and the rest of the coaching staff can secure his commitment.
