Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Makes Heartwarming Move After Big Contract
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes went through a rollercoaster of a 2024 season. After losing to the Michigan Wolverines to close out the regular season, fans were calling for Day's job.
It got so bad that his family was being targeted with hate. There was no excuse for that kind of behavior.
Instead of resorting to firing back at the fans, Day stayed quiet and focused on his work. He pulled his team back together from the heartbreaking loss and went on a College Football Playoff run that will never be forgotten by Ohio State fans.
Following the season, Day was rewarded with a massive new contract extension. He is now signed through the 2031 season that will pay him an average of $12.5 million per season.
That contract was something that he earned. He deserved that contract for the work he has put into the Buckeyes.
Shortly after landing that deal, Day made an amazing heartwarming donation of $1 million to the mental health problems at The Ohio State University Medical Center.
Day has continually proved himself to be a standup guy and a top-tier human being. He truly cares about people and he loves Ohio State.
If there was ever someone deserving of a massive apology, it would be Day. The fans owe him a lot after the way that they treated him.
Of course, tensions are going to run high when a program like the Buckeyes lose. They are expected to contend for a national championship each and every year. Losing games is not something that should be "tolerated," but responding with hate is not the answer.
Ohio State will be looking to defend their title in 2025. Due to Day continually bringing elite talent into the program, the Buckeyes have the roster needed to make a run at doing just that.
All of that being said, Day would never expect an apology for fan behavior or notice for his donation, but he deserves it. Ohio State truly has the best head coach in the nation, both on the field and off of it.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Linked to Ohio State Buckeyes Star QB
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Targeting Five-Star Defender from Big Ten Opponent
MORE: Green Bay Packers Trending As Fit for Ohio State Star
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Have Interest in Brother of NFL Star
MORE: Oregon Ducks Making Strong Push to Steal Top Ohio State Buckeyes Recruit