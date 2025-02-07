Dallas Cowboys Linked to Ohio State Buckeyes Star QB
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard ended his tenure with the program in perfect fashion. He played one one year at Ohio State and won one championship. No one could ask for more.
Entering the 2024 season, Howard was viewed as a potential weak link for the Buckeyes. That ended up being far from the case. In fact, there is a very good chance that Ohio State would not have won a championship with anyone but Howard leading the way.
Now, he will look to make the jump to the NFL level. He is going to be a sleeper quarterback option for teams needing help in that department.
Howard has received an intriguing potential team fit projection.
Colton Edwards of FanSided has named the Dallas Cowboys as a potential fit for Howard in the 2025 NFL Draft. He also projected him as a second-round pick.
That is a huge jump from where Howard was projected throughout the majority of the season. Most had him being a fourth or fifth round pick. Some had him even lower.
Granted, there is no guarantee that Howard will go as high as the second round. He could help his case with a strong pre-draft process. However, regardless of where he ends up, there are legitimate reasons to think that he could have a successful NFL career.
During the 2024 season with Ohio State, Howard racked up 4,010 passing yards to go along with 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He completed 73.1 percent of his passes.
In addition to his passing totals, Howard rushed for 226 yards and seven more touchdowns.
Landing with the Cowboys would be intriguing. Howard would be able to compete to be Dak Prescott's primary backup. That would give him time to learn the game and develop on the sideline.
There is no denying the arm talent, leadership, and athletic ability that Howard possesses. He could very well end up competing for playing time within the next few years.
Dallas is just one team that could consider him, but it's a very intriguing potential landing spot for the Buckeyes' standout.
