Latest NFL mock draft reveals plenty of first round Ohio State players
Even if the 2026 NFL Draft is still more than six months away, NFL Mock Draft season is well underway.
With the NFL season approaching its midway point, it’s never too early to start matching prospects with needs, based on what’s happening week to week on the gridiron.
In his most recent 2026 mock draft, which dropped today, ESPN’s Jordan Reid has four Ohio State players being selected in the first round, including two defensive stars going back-to-back inside the Top-10.
First off, Reid has the Miami Dolphins choosing safety Caleb Downs with the fifth pick, explaining that “we'll take one of the top defensive players with this pick. The Dolphins desperately need secondary help, and Downs would provide a building block on the back end alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick”.
Next off the board would be linebacker Arvell Reese, heading to the New Orleans Saints with the sixth overall pick. Here, Reid argues that “Reese is one of the best prospects regardless of position, and there will be debates on whether he's best suited as an edge rusher or an off-ball linebacker at the next level. The Saints need help in both areas, and Reese is a versatile game wrecker...”
Reese’s partner in the Buckeye’s linebacker corps would follow suit, with Reid mocking Sonny Styles to the Denver Broncos at 23rd, while adding: “Styles would provide Denver with a rangy, second-level defender who shows plenty of instincts in coverage. He is capable of rushing the passer on obvious passing downs, and his wrap-up-and-finish tackling ability would make him a reliable option immediately.”
Last up on Reid’s exercise would be wideout Carnell Tate, who could find an NFL home very close to Columbus if he’s taken by the Cleveland Browns with the 25th pick as the analyst proposes.
To that end, he writes: “This team-prospect pairing makes too much sense. Tate is one of the most polished receiver prospects in this class, with dependable hands and the route-running ability of an experienced NFL veteran. His type of play can translate right away into the Browns' offense.”
According to Reid’s current projections, Ohio State would match last year’s output with four first-rounders, just one shy of the school record five achieved two times (2006 and 2016.)
Reid’s latest mock draft shows a considerable departure from his May-published edition, where he only had two Ohio State prospects coming off the board within the first 32 picks. In that version, he had Caleb Downs going fifth to the Browns, and Carnell Tate headed 19th to the Broncos.