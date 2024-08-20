Legendary Steelers Coach Offers Take on Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback Justin Fields has been battling for the starting quarterback job with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
When he was originally acquired by the Steelers, it was widely expected that Russell Wilson would be the starer. At the very least, Fields has made that a much tougher decision than anyone anticipated.
With just one preseason game remaining before the start of the regular season, legendary head coach Bill Cowher spoke out with his take on the Pittsburgh quarterback situation. He did not side with starting the former Ohio State standout.
"If I'm Mike Tomlin ... I think you start the season with Russell. Justin Fields, if he starts as the second guy, have a package of plays. If all of a sudden you need a spark, something to get your offense going again, put him in. If you have to take Russell out, he's been there before. It's not going to destroy his confidence. I don't want to start Justin Fields, then feel like I have to make a change and I have to take him out."
That is a take that makes perfect sense. Fields would be ready to step onto the field the second the team needs him, but removing him from the starting role could destroy the confidence he has built up.
Fields is looking like the quarterback of the future for the Steelers. Mike Tomlin has seen a lot of things that he likes from Fields and another year of development could do him well.
Regardless of what happens when it comes to the Week 1 starter being named, Fields has to feel good about what he has already accomplished in Pittsburgh.
At just 25 years old, Fields has plenty of time to regain a starting job. He should simply be focused on improving his game and living up to the potential that made him the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Ohio State fans will certainly keep rooting for him. Fields has taken a big step forward this offseason and has proven that he still has a bright NFL future ahead of him.