Luke Fahey Credits This Unexpected Player After First Ohio State Win

Luke Fahey earned his first win as Ohio State’s starting quarterback Saturday, but when the conversation turned to his growing leadership, the freshman pointed to the teammate who helped prepare him for the moment.

Julian Sayin’s example has stayed with him through an unexpected introduction to the job.

Fahey threw three touchdown passes in Ohio State’s 28–19 victory over Northwestern, completing 21 of 32 attempts for 201 yards with one interception. The performance gave the Buckeyes a needed victory and their young quarterback something tangible to show for two difficult weeks.

During a postgame interview on WBNS 10, Fahey was asked about making a point to encourage teammates on the sideline between possessions. His answer began with the injured quarterback he replaced.

“I give all the credit to Julian,” Fahey said.

Watching Sayin earlier this season gave Fahey a model for handling the responsibilities that extend beyond throwing passes. He paid attention to how Sayin carried himself at practice and how he interacted with teammates regardless of the circumstances.

“Following in his footsteps has helped me a lot,” Fahey said.

That support has continued with Fahey in the starting lineup. During his postgame press conference, Fahey said Sayin has remained involved in film sessions and on the practice field, providing another perspective as the freshman learns to manage the offense.

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The quarterback room also goes to breakfast together every Friday. Those interactions have given Fahey regular access to someone who understands the challenges of the position and can help him process both progress and setbacks.

“He’s been through every challenging moment, good or bad, and to kind of have his perspective on things is really, it’s really helped me a lot,” Fahey said.

Against Northwestern, Fahey showed signs that those lessons and his own experience are beginning to translate. His eight-yard touchdown pass to Devin McCuin on fourth-and-1 came after he missed an opportunity on a similar sprint-out play the previous week.

Fahey accepted responsibility for the earlier miss, then credited the offensive staff for giving him another opportunity. This time, he delivered.

Ryan Day saw that response as another example of the freshman’s resilience. Appearing alongside Fahey on WBNS 10, the Ohio State coach praised how his quarterback has handled a demanding situation.

“And he hasn’t flinched, not one time,” Day said. “And to get the win, throw three touchdown passes after a tough couple of weeks says a lot about his character.”

Fahey also continued developing his connection with Jeremiah Smith, who caught 11 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Still, the freshman knows one victory does not end the learning process, particularly with a trip to Nebraska next.

“I’m starting to get a little bit more comfortable, but I don’t think you can really get comfortable in this position,” Fahey said. “You gotta keep growing.”