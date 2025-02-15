Major Ohio State Buckeyes Recruit Reveals Massive Decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes laid claim to what was almost surely the best receiving corps in the country this past season, led by the fearsome trio of Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate.
Could they be adding yet another big-time wide receiver to their midst in the near future?
Ohio State just won the national championship, and many of its top players will be making the jump to the NFL this April. That includes Egbuka.
That's definitely a significant loss for the Buckeyes, but fortunately, Ohio State is so great at recruiting that we probably shouldn't be too concerned.
Case in point, the Buckeyes just took another step toward landing five-star wide receiver Ethan Feaster, who reclassified from 2027 to 2026 and has narrowed his field of finalists down to 12. Ohio State is among those schools, he told Hayes Fawcett of ON 3.
Feaster has included two other Big Ten schools among his list: Oregon and USC.
Based on the Buckeyes' history with bringing in elite wide receiver talent, they surely have a great chance to snatch the DeSoto, Tx. product.
Feaster was the No. 1-ranked wide receiver and fourth-ranked player overall in the 2027 recruiting class, per ON 3. Now, Ohio State could get its hands on the dynamic prospect even sooner.
Consider this: Smith is not eligible to declare for the NFL Draft until 2027, which means there is a possibility that the Buckeyes could have both Smith and Feaster in their receiving corps in two years.
That's definitely a terrifying thought for the Big Ten and the rest of the country as a whole.
