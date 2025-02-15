Ohio State Lands Scheduled Visit From Top Offensive Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won a national championship courtesy of boasting the most talented roster in the country.
While Ohio State did land some big names via the transfer portal (like quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins and safety Caleb Downs), the bulk of its work is always done via brilliant recruiting.
That's why we probably don't have to worry too much about the fact that the Buckeyes will be losing a bunch of key players to the NFL Draft this spring.
Ohio State already has a star-studded recruiting class for 2025, and the Buckeyes are hard at work for 2026, as well. And you know what? They may be in the process of adding another huge piece for the latter campaign.
Four-star offensive lineman Adam Guthrie has revealed that he will take an official visit with Ohio State on June 6, via Eleven Warriors. He received an offer from the Buckeyes back in October.
Guthrie is an Ohio native, so while you would think that would give Ryan Day's squad the edge, Eleven Warriors adds that Clemson figures to be the leader to land him at the moment.
We'll see if the Buckeyes can convince him to jump to Columbus.
Guthrie is in the class of 2026.
