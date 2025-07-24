Michigan Player Hilariously Fails at Roasting Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes won their first national championship in a decade last season, putting together an absolutely dominant College Football Playoff run. However, Ohio State also lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the fourth straight year, which definitely put a bit of a stain on its title run.
Remember: when the Buckeyes fell to Michigan last November, there were even some who were wondering if it would cost Ryan Day his job. But obviously, Ohio State's championship quickly put an end to those whispers.
Then there is Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore, who apparently does not think the Buckeyes' national title should count because they didn't beat Michigan during the regular season.
“I congratulate them on the win, but you know it’s not a real win if y’all don’t beat us,” Moore said at Big Ten media day. “So, I’m going to congratulate them on their win, but this year is gonna be different.”
Different how? That Ohio State is going to beat the Wolverines this year? Or that the Buckeyes aren't going to repeat as national champions?
It's pretty ridiculous to ever say that a championship is "not a real win," especially when it's because you didn't beat one particular team during the regular season. This is clearly just sour grapes on the part of Moore.
Ohio State is once again expected to be better than Michigan in 2025, and perhaps this time, the Buckeyes will finally end thier miserable skid against the Team Up North.
Moore logged 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks last season.
