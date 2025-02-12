Philadelphia Eagles Projected to Trade for Ohio State Buckeyes Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes have many talented players ready to take the next step in their respective football careers and play on Sunday's in the NFL. One of those players is standout wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
At this point in time, Egbuka is expected to be a first round pick. He is coming off of a big year in 2024 that saw him be a big part of Ohio State's national championship.
With that being said, fans are curious to see where he ends up landing in the 2025 NFL Draft.
A new projection has the Philadelphia Eagles landing him with a big-time trade.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com has projected that the Eagles will trade up to the No. 27 overall pick with the Baltimore Ravens in order to land Egbuka. This would be a major move to give Jalen Hurts yet another playmaker.
"The Eagles often focus on the trenches early in drafts, but GM Howie Roseman did trade up for receiver DeVonta Smith four years ago," Reuter wrote. "With the team's depth at receiver lacking, Roseman swaps his third-round pick for the Ravens' fourth-rounder -- similar to what the Chiefs did last year to land Xavier Worthy -- to grab a reliable playmaker in Egbuka."
Egbuka ended up catching 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2024 season. He is a top-tier possession wideout with big play potential.
Heading into the offseason, there are questions about the future of star wide receiver A.J. Brown in Philadelphia. Adding a piece like Egbuka would be great insurance for Brown.
As for the Buckeyes star and his fit with the Eagles, it would be one of the best possible landing spots for him. He would be able to join an already elite offense and simply help take it to the next level.
Going from a championship at Ohio State to joining the defending champions in the NFL would be a dream scenario.
Expect to hear a lot of speculation and talk surrounding Egbuka as the NFL Draft continues to draw closer. Keep an eye on Philadelphia as a potential destination for him.
