Michigan Star Discloses Painful Admission on Ohio State Buckeyes
You will certainly have a difficult time finding a more fierce sports rivalry than the one between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines.
Sure, the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox saga is certainly up there, and the NFL has its fair share of heated matchups, as well, but there is something truly special when the teams from Columbus and Ann Arbor get together.
Michigan and Ohio State have actually accounted for the last two college football national championships, so both schools have experienced major success recently.
However, the Wolverines have actually dominated the head-to-head matchup over the last several years, winning each of the last four games.
Still, the Buckeyes managed to win it all this year, which kind of, sort of washed away the pain of falling to Michigan at The Shoe in the regular-season finale.
Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham even had to admit that Ohio State was one of the best teams in the country this past season and wasn't all too surprised that it won the title.
“I knew they were probably one of the better teams," Graham said at the Scouting Combine, via Eleven Warriors. "It hurts me to say that, but I knew they were one of the better teams and had a shot if they got in there."
Graham and Michigan bottled up the Buckeyes' offense in their 13-10 win back in late November, which actually may have served as sort of an impetus for Ohio State's seemingly angry run through the College Football Playoff.
But to Graham's credit, he is a fantastic player and may very well be a top-five pick in this year's NFL Draft.
