New Stat Shows Just How Dominant Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Was This Season

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that Jeremiah Smith has quickly developed into the top wide receiver in all of college football.

In just two years, Smith is a two-time All-American, a National Champion and holds the record for most receiving yards in a freshman season in NCAA history.

During his sophomore campaign, he continued to get better and perfect his technique to become a more well-rounded wide receiver. The Pro Football Focus stats prove it, as Smith was the only wide receiver in college football to receive an 85 or higher grade while facing both man and zone coverage this season.

ONLY WR with 85+ Grades vs Man & Zone Coverage Last Season:



This year, Smith hauled in 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, all of which placed inside the top 10. He did this despite having a first-year quarterback in Julian Sayin throwing the ball, and having to split targets with a future 10-top NFL draft pick in Carnell Tate.

It was rare Smith had the opportunity to face man coverage. Defenses typically schemed to try and keep Smith as contained as possible. He typically went up against a zone where he could be passed among different defenders, or double teamed, deterring Sayin from making the pass attempt.

According to PFF, he did see 32 targets. He caught 25 passes for 384 and four touchdowns in those targets, showing why teams rarely left him in straight man coverage.

Obviously, Smith did most of his damage against zone coverage. He caught nearly 800 yards against it, often finding the gaps where he could win. That type of scheme for a defense does limit the amount of big plays Smith can generate, forcing him to make a move to get past defenders after the catch, rather than running over the top of a defense as he could in man.

Smith also logged a 90.7 grade overall from PFF, the second-highest of any wide receiver. Only USC’s Makai Lemon managed to earn a high grade, narrowly beating Smith out with a 90.8. No other wide receiver was over a 90, though Tate earned an 88.6.

Lemon was the Biletnikoff winner as he caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With another year of development at Ohio State and another year of chemistry with Sayin at quarterback, Smith will only get better. He’ll be looking to outperform even those high grades as he tries to earn another natty and even a Heisman trophy in what should be his final year of college football.