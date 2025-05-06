NFL Insider Reveals Details About Potential Future of Ohio State Buckeyes Coach
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been fortunate to be able to bring back some of their former greats to lead the next generation of talent in Columbus. Brian Hartline is among them, and he recently earned a promotion to the team's offensive coordinator.
Being the main coach over one of the most dynamic offenses in college football is a big deal, and Hartline is on the younger side as well, just 38 years old. Given how the ranks typically work in the coaching hierarchy, it is justified to think that one day he might make the jump to the NFL, where there is often a bigger pot of gold, both money and fame, waiting.
However, Hartline was born in Canton, Ohio, and he spent his collegiate days at Ohio State, before having a seven-year NFL career, six of those being spent with the Miami Dolphins. Considering his ties to the NFL, he could certainly have aspirations to coach at that level.
Here's what Sports Illustrated's NFL insider Albert Breer said about Hartline and his potential at the top level of football.
"I think if Hartline were to leave, it’d be for the NFL, and it might be a little harder for NFL teams to lure him now that he’s a play-caller at Ohio State. He’s in a very stable situation, has a reputation as one of college football’s top assistants, and could eventually succeed Ryan Day as head coach. I do know he loves pro football, but also is aware of the volatility of jobs at that level," Breer said.
Breer also noted that NFL teams think highly of Hartline, and considering his ability to recruit big-name talent to Columbus, it is clear prospects think the world of him too. Hartline is making seven figures this season after his promotion following the exodus of Chip Kelly, so there's not a great reason to think it would be a financial incentive that would spur a move.
Nonetheless, it doesn't appear there are any plans to do anything other than try his best lead the Buckeyes to another national championship!