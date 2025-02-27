Notre Dame Star Drops Immense Take on Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith proved that he is one of the most explosive options in the country this past season, and perhaps no one knows that better than the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is surely still haunted by Smith's clutch 56-yard catch in the fourth quarter of Ohio State's National Championship Game win over the Fighting Irish in January, which essentially sealed Notre Dame's fate.
Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts was asked about Smith at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he dropped a pretty big take on the Buckeyes superstar.
“He’s a very talented player ... the way he’s physically built, he’s a freak athlete," Watts said, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.
Watts is a terrific player himself and may be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft this April, so that is a pretty significant compliment for Smith.
Smith somehow exceeded expectations in 2024, as he was viewed by many as the best wide receiver prospect to ever come through Columbus. Some even went as far to say that he was the best receiver prospect in the history of any team.
The freshman hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns on the year, averaging a ridiculous 17.3 yards per catch.
He scored five touchdowns during Ohio State's College Football Playoff run and logged five grabs for 88 yards and a score in the Buckeyes' National Championship Game victory.
Smith himself is not eligible for the NFL Draft until 2027, so Ohio State should have him for the next couple of seasons.
