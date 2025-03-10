Ohio Residents Have Odd Opinion on Ohio State Coach Ryan Day
Ryan Day is certainly no longer on the hot seat, as he just guided the Ohio State Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade.
You would also think that Day would be unanimously loved in the state of Ohio thanks to the brilliant job he just did...unless some are still angry over the fact that he can't seem to beat Michigan.
Perhaps that really is the case, because a recent poll conducted by YouGov and Bowling Green demonstrated that Ohio residents are oddly apathetic toward Day, with 62 percent of the voters having neither a favorable nor an unfavorable view of the head coach.
Meanwhile, only 28 percent of the voters had a favorable opinion on Day, and 10 percent viewed him unfavorably.
Tough crowd, huh?
Here's the thing, though: only 800 residents were surveyed, so this was a relatively small sample size. Not only that, but it's important to note that these weren't necessarily Buckeyes fans; these were just people living in the state of Ohio.
For all we know, most of the individuals polled may have had no clue who Day even is, so it's not like the people running the survey actually walked around Ohio State University asking random students and faculty members their opinion on the newly-crowned champion coach.
Day coached the Buckeyes for three games in 2018 and then became the full-time leader in 2019. He has gone 70-10 during that span, representing the best active winning percentage by any FBS coach.
We'll see if Day can continue building his legacy next season.
