Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes' All-Time Great Lands New Coaching Job

This Ohio State Buckeyes legend has landed a new head-coaching position.

Matthew Schmidt

Tennessee State's head coach Eddie George claps after he and his players listened to the band play after they defeated UAPB 41-28 in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Tennessee State's head coach Eddie George claps after he and his players listened to the band play after they defeated UAPB 41-28 in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Ohio State Buckeyes legendary running back Eddie George is moving on to bigger things, as he has accepted a job to become the head coach of the Bowling Green Falcons.

ESPN's Pete Thamel, who revealed that George was closing in on a deal with Bowling Green late Saturday night, was the first to report the news.

George had previously been serving as the head coach of the Tennessee State Tigers, where he spent four seasons and went 24-22. Most recently, he led Tennessee State to a 9-4 record and an Ohio Valley Conference championship. He also won the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year award.

The 51-year-old's contract with Bowling Green is a five-year pact.

Of course, George is well known for his brilliant four-year career at Ohio State between 1992 and 1995, when he capped his Buckeyes career by winning a Heisman Trophy award during his final season in Columbus. That year, he racked up 1,826 yards and 23 touchdowns to lead the Big Ten, and he also led the country in the latter category.

George was then selected by the Houston Oilers with the 14th overall pick of the 1996 NFL Draft. He went on to spend the first eight years of his career with the franchise, which would eventually become known as the Tennessee Titans.

During his professional tenure, George established himself as one of the best halfbacks in football, making four straight Pro Bowl appearances between 1997 and 2000. His most productive year came during the 2000 campaign, when he rattled off 1,509 yards and 14 scores on the ground.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Closing in on Head Coaching Job

MORE: Will Howard Discloses Bold Statement on Ohio State Buckeyes Coach

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Has Big Position Change

MORE: Former Ohio State Star Could Be Traded in Astonishing Move

MORE: Ohio State Coach Gets Brutally Honest on Transfer Portal

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News