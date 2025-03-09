Ohio State Buckeyes' All-Time Great Lands New Coaching Job
Ohio State Buckeyes legendary running back Eddie George is moving on to bigger things, as he has accepted a job to become the head coach of the Bowling Green Falcons.
ESPN's Pete Thamel, who revealed that George was closing in on a deal with Bowling Green late Saturday night, was the first to report the news.
George had previously been serving as the head coach of the Tennessee State Tigers, where he spent four seasons and went 24-22. Most recently, he led Tennessee State to a 9-4 record and an Ohio Valley Conference championship. He also won the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year award.
The 51-year-old's contract with Bowling Green is a five-year pact.
Of course, George is well known for his brilliant four-year career at Ohio State between 1992 and 1995, when he capped his Buckeyes career by winning a Heisman Trophy award during his final season in Columbus. That year, he racked up 1,826 yards and 23 touchdowns to lead the Big Ten, and he also led the country in the latter category.
George was then selected by the Houston Oilers with the 14th overall pick of the 1996 NFL Draft. He went on to spend the first eight years of his career with the franchise, which would eventually become known as the Tennessee Titans.
During his professional tenure, George established himself as one of the best halfbacks in football, making four straight Pro Bowl appearances between 1997 and 2000. His most productive year came during the 2000 campaign, when he rattled off 1,509 yards and 14 scores on the ground.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Closing in on Head Coaching Job
MORE: Will Howard Discloses Bold Statement on Ohio State Buckeyes Coach
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Has Big Position Change
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Could Be Traded in Astonishing Move
MORE: Ohio State Coach Gets Brutally Honest on Transfer Portal