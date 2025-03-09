Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Closing in on Head Coaching Job
Ohio State Buckeyes legend Eddie George has found some considerable success as head coach of the Tennessee State Tigers, as he just led the team to an Ohio Valley Conference championship this past season.
However, George may be moving on from Tennessee State fairly soon.
Pete Thamel of ESPN has reported that Bowling Green has made an offer to George to be its next head coach, and there is "mutual interest" between the two sides.
George has gone 24-22 at Tennessee State. He went 9-4 this past year and was named the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year.
The 51-year-old spent four seasons at Ohio State between 1992 and 1995, putting together a couple of phenomenal campaigns over his final couple of years with the Buckeyes.
George racked up 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns in 1994 and then led the Big Ten with 1,826 yards and 23 scores (the latter of which also paced the country) the following year, leading to a Heisman Trophy award.
The star halfback was then selected by the Houston Oilers (who would then become the Tennessee Titans) with the 14th overall pick of the 1996 NFL Draft.
George went on to enjoy a prolific professional career, making four straight Pro Bowl appearances between 1997 and 2000 and rattling off seven 1,000-yard campaigns in nine years. He also earned a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2000 after totaling 1,509 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
Bowling Green went 7-6 in 2024 and proceeded to lose head coach Scot Loeffler to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he will be serving as quarterbacks caoch.
