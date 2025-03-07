Former Ohio State Star Could Be Traded in Astonishing Move
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Chris Olave had a rough 2024 NFL season, as the New Orleans Saints wide receiver suffered multiple concussions en route to missing half the campaign.
As a result, Olave's future with the Saints has been called into question, although the 24-year-old is still under team control through 2026.
Nevertheless, John Sigler of Saints Wire has listed Olave as a potential trade candidate, noting his injury history as a reason New Orleans could wish to move him.
"Olave has a big contract extension on the horizon and a serious injury history behind him," Sigler wrote. "This may be something the Saints view as a chance to reboot their offense, get a good pick or two back, and give Kellen Moore the resources he needs to build his own offense."
It's true that Olave's medical record is worrisome, as he has now sustained five concussions dating back to his Ohio State days. However, it would surely be foolish for the Saints to trade Olave now, especially when his value is at its lowest.
During his time on the field in 2024, the Buckeyes product logged 32 catches for 400 yards and a touchdown, which followed back-to-back campaigns in which Olave posted over 1,000 yards.
When healthy, there is no doubt that Olave is one of the most talented receivers in the sport, and he has Pro Bowl and even All-Pro potential in front of him.
He spent four seasons at Columbus between 2018 and 2021. While he failed to hit 1,000 yards in any of those years, he did lead the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns twice.
Chances are, New Orleans will hold onto Olave this offseason, but then again, stranger things have happened, and if the right offer comes along, the Saints could pull the trigger.
