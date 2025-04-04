Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Battling with Georgia for Elite 2026 Running Back

The Ohio State Buckeyes are battling with the Georgia Bulldogs for one of the top running back recruits in the country.

Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A Ohio State Buckeyes helmet on the field during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes won a national championship this past season thanks much in part to a dynamic rushing attack led by running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, both of whom are now heading to the NFL.

Ohio State already seems to have tabbed James Peoples and C.J. Donaldson as its backfield tandem for 2025, but what about in 2026 and beyond?

Well, the Buckeyes are on the hunt for one of the top halfback prospects in the country: five-star Virginia prospect Savion Hiter.

Hiter revealed back in February that Ohio State was one of his top four finalists, with Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee representing the other three.

Right now, On 3 lists Georgia as the leader, giving the Bulldogs a 27.9 percent chance of landing Hiter. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, are at 21 percent.

Hiter is the No. 1-ranked running back in the class of 2026 and the 13th-ranked player nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings.

He is scheduled to meet with Ohio State on May 30 and will spend three days in Columbus. He will then visit with Georgia from June 6 through June 8.

Securing a commitment from Hiter would be gigantic for the Buckeyes, as they are definitely in need of an explosive ball carrier following the departures of Judkins and Henderson. Of course, Hiter wouldn't be able to take the field until 2026, but it would be comforting to know that Ohio State would have a backfield answer.

We'll see if the Buckeyes can make any headway with Hiter in the coming weeks and months.

