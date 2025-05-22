Ohio State Buckeyes Blocked by Texas for Major Week 1 Change
Who doesn't love primetime football? Apparently, the answer to that is Texas. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns, two programs that are both expected to be among the top five best teams in the country to start the 2025 season, will face off in the first week of the season.
Recently, it was reported that the game is expected to be on FOX and will accordingly be played at noon that Saturday. However, the Buckeyes proposed to push it back to Sunday and put it as a primetime battle, prior to the start of the NFL season. That seems like a good idea, especially when it comes to viewership and getting the night game that almost every fan on both sides of the aisle wants.
However, the Longhorns said no, and it appears this game will kick off at noon ET on August, 30. The report comes via 247Sports. Horns247 columnist Chip Brown dropped the bomb.
There are numerous stars that will take the field for the first time in the new season for this game. Players like Jeremiah Smith and Arch Manning are expected to be Heisman trophy candidates while Caleb Downs may be the best prospect in the entire college football landscape.
That said, in an ideal world, this is a primetime game, so it would be interesting to know the rationale for forcing it to be played on the Sunday. This game is set to take place at Ohio Stadium, so the Longhorns will make the long haul up to Columbus for the battle, one that will juice up Ohio State's non-conference schedule.
Regardless of when it is played, there will be millions of eyes on this battle, and it should be one of the best games of the college football season. However, it is sad that it won't be in a primetime slot.