Ohio State Buckeyes Top Recruit Issues Strong Message About New OC
The Ohio State Buckeyes had both offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leave the program following their national championship win. It didn't take long for Ryan Day to decide who the offensive coordinator was going to be.
Brian Hartline, who had been named the offensive coordinator in the past but not given play-calling duties, received the promotion.
Not only will Hartline be the team's offensive coordinator by title, he will also be calling the plays. This is a huge opportunity for Hartline, who has been a coach on the rise over the last couple of years.
Fans and players alike love the move of Hartline taking over Kelly's old duties.
Ohio State's top recruit, wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., is a big fan of Hartline taking over as offensive coordinator. He spoke out with a strong message about the decision.
“I love this move. Coach Hartline knows how to develop receivers better than anyone, & now with him as OC I know he's going to put us receivers in the best position to dominate for sure," Henry said.
Henry being happy with Hartline as offensive coordinator is a big step towards making sure he stays committed to the Buckeyes. The Oregon Ducks have been trying to pry him away from Ohio State, just like they did with Na'eem Offord.
At this point in time, Henry looks to be the next big thing at wide receiver. He is ranked as the No. 5 player in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class by 247 Sports and is also ranked No. 1 among all wide receivers.
Of course, Hartline has been the main coach recruiting Henry to play for the Buckeyes.
Hopefully, Ohio State has found its next coaching gem. Hartline has shown elite potential since joining the Buckeyes' coaching staff and now he will have a chance to prove it on a huge stage.
Having a player like Henry throw his full support behind the decision is a very good look for Ohio State and Hartline.
