Ohio State Buckeyes Have Interest in Brother of NFL Star
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are always looking to add talent to the program. They have become one of the best recruiting teams in the country and have shown no signs of slowing down.
Looking ahead to the future with Day now locked up long-term due to his big contract extension, Ohio State fans should continue expecting elite talent after elite talent to commit to the Buckeyes.
Ohio State already has a good starts on its 2026 recruiting class. However, there is a lot more work to do.
One area that the Buckeyes could use more talent in the future is at the cornerback position. They aren't in a bad position, but they could still prioritize adding another big piece in the 2026 class.
With that in mind, Ohio State has interest in the younger brother of a current NFL star.
Bill Kurelic of BuckNuts has stated that the Buckeyes like Justice Fitzpatrick, a four-star cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class. He could either end up being a cornerback or a safety, depending on where the team that gets his commitment wants him to play.
Fitzpatrick is the young brother of current Pittsburgh Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick.
247 Sports currently has Fitzpatrick ranked as the No. 6 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class. They also have him ranked as the No. 71 overall prospect in the nation.
Landing Fitzpatrick would be a huge get for the Ohio State defense. It would also be an exciting move for the fans. Bringing in siblings of NFL stars always stirs up entertainment.
It will be interesting to see if the Buckeyes can get heavily in the mix for Fitzpatrick. They seem to be a school that Fitzpatrick would have to have interest in joining.
All of that being said, the only thing known right now is that Ohio State likes him. Fans will just have to wait and see what that ends up meaning moving forward.
