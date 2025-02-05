REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Familiar Offensive Coordinator
Following the news that Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was leaving the program to take the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator position, a lot of names came up as potential candidates to replace him.
While there were a lot of interesting options, Ohio State chose to keep it in-house.
According to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, the Buckeyes will name Brian Hartline as their new offensive coordinator. He has been the team's wide receivers coach and has been a key part of the Ohio State recruiting process.
Just two years ago, Hartline was moved into an offensive coordinator role. However, Ryan Day continued to call plays. Kelly was then brought in ahead of the 2024 season.
Hartline chose to wait his turn and now he has been rewarded.
He has been the Buckeyes' wide receiver coach since 2019. In that role, he has helped develop many elite wide receivers and has done a lot of great work with Jeremiah Smith already.
Now, he is going to have a much bigger role. He will be in charge of the entire offense and will look to follow in Kelly's footsteps with the hope of leading Ohio State to another national championship.
Naming Hartline the offensive coordinator was always a front-runner option. The Buckeyes will ensure that they keep their team continuity with this move. He had a hand in the offensive game planning and he is aware of how Kelly ran the offense.
Congratulations go out to Hartline on his new promotion. He has become a rising coaching candidate due to his stellar work at Ohio State.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes will find a lot of success with Hartline leading the offense. He has a lot of talent to work with and will have a chance to prove just how elite of an offensive mind he really is capable of being.
