Oregon Ducks Making Strong Push to Steal Top Ohio State Buckeyes Recruit
Every Ohio State Buckeyes fan knows just how difficult it can be to keep a star commit committed.
Most recently, the program saw five-star defensive back Na'eem Offord flip his commitment from Ohio State to the Oregon Ducks, despite months of promising the fans his loyalty on social media.
Now, it sounds like Oregon is trying to do the exact same thing with another star Buckeyes' commit.
Chris Henry Jr., a five-star recruit hailing from Santa Ana, California, is receiving heavy interest from the Ducks. He has remained committed to Ohio State so far, but that could change.
Yesterday, a picture was shared of Henry wearing Oregon attire.
Recently, Henry also commented about how much he likes the Ducks' program. He did state that they are still behind the Buckeyes, but it's clear that he's showing more and more interest in Oregon.
“Oregon’s really high with me,” Henry said. “They’re right under Ohio State for me. They’re pushing hard and I let them know it’s not gonna be easy to flip me. They’re trying their best for sure.”
247 Sports has Henry currently listed as the No. 5 overall player in the nation. He is also ranked as the top wide receiver in the 2026 class.
Hopefully, Ryan Day and company do not go through another Offord situation. Henry would be the next in a long line of superstar talent wide receivers coming to Ohio State. He would be a perfect fit with the program.
Unfortunately, there is nothing that the Buckeyes can do other than keep recruiting him and trying to sell him on his long-term fit with the team. He still seems to have Ohio State locked in, but the Ducks will continue to try and flip him, just like they did with Offord.
Only time will tell, but this is a situation that has Buckeyes fans nervous. That nervousness comes for a good reason.
Henry remains committed to Ohio State, but it sure sounds like things could be heating up with Oregon for him.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Agree to New Deal with Ryan Day
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Received Subtle Shade from Jim Knowles
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Familiar Offensive Coordinator
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Huge 2025 Prediction Against Michigan
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard Draws Monstrous NFL Draft Prediction