REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Agree to New Deal with Ryan Day
Not too long ago, the Ohio State Buckeyes' fan base had turned against head coach Ryan Day and wanted the program to fire him. That was following the loss in the regular season finale to the Michigan Wolverines.
Since then, Day has led Ohio State to a national championship and gained all of the fan support back.
While the hate was out in full force following the loss to Michigan, Day has gotten the last laugh. Now, he has been rewarded for an impressive all-around season.
According to the Buckeyes, the school has locked up Day up to a new contract through the 2031 season.
In a statement, Ohio State announced that it has agreed to a new contract with Day.
"The Ohio State University Department of Athletics and head football coach Ryan Day have agreed in principle on a new seven-year contract that will keep Day as coach of the Buckeyes through the 2031 football season. Terms of the contract, which add three years onto his current agreement, must be approved by the Ohio State University Board of Trustees once the entire contract is completed," the statement read.
"Valued at $12.5 million in total annual compensation, with a base salary of $2 million per year, the contract comes just over two weeks after Ohio State celebrated winning the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship after a spectacular and never-before achieved run of four playoff wins in 31 days. The national title positions Day as one of only three current collegiate head coaches with a national championship resume, joining Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney."
Needless to say, this is a big day for the Buckeyes' football program. Day deserves this new contract and he also deserves an overwhelming apology from the fans in Columbus.
Day has been one of the best head coaches in the nation since coming to Ohio State. He has compiled a 70-10 record and now has added a national championship win to his resume as well. In Big Ten conference play, he is 46-5.
No school can ask for much more than that out of their head coach. Day has delivered at a high level on the recruiting trail as well. The Buckeyes constantly have one of the most talented rosters in football.
All of that being said, congratulations are in order to Day. He deserves this deal and it's a big day for Ohio State to lock him in long-term and have him continue leading the program.
