Former Ohio State Star Named Candidate for Enormous NFL Contract
The Ohio State Buckeyes regularly place elite wide receivers onto the NFL level, and they have even more on the horizon with Jeremiah Smith and some other top prospects.
But for now, we can just focus on Ohio State receivers that are already in the pros, such as New Orleans Saints star Chris Olave.
Olave has been the subject of trade speculation this offseason, as the Saints are in quasi-rebuilding mode, and Olave is up for a contract extension.
New Orleans may wish to move the 24-year-old to avoid handing him a massive long-term deal, but the Saints have been rebuffing trade offers, indicating that they want to keep him.
Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named Olave among a group of wide outs in line to land extensions this offseason and that he could be compensated quite handsomely.
"[Garrett] Wilson, Olave, Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London and Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams are among the young receivers from the 2022 class who could get new deals this offseason," Knox wrote. "Their respective teams could race to extend them too, given the next-man-up nature of contracts—whoever signs last is quite likely to be paid the most."
The caveat with Olave is that he played in just eight games last season due to multiple concussions, and since his days with the Buckeyes, he has sustained five of them in total. That's a whole lot and could make things a bit dicey for Olave at the negotiating table.
However, the Ohio State product has proven to be quite a dominant force when he is healthy, having posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns to begin his career in 2022 and 2023. We'll see if the Saints decide to pay him the big bucks in the coming months.
Read More Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Prestigious Ranking for Last 25 Years
MORE: Mike Vrabel, Urban Meyer Reveal Hilarious Ohio State Buckeyes Story
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Head-Turning QB Room Ranking
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes in the Middle of Crucial 5-Star Recruiting Battle
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Earns Monumental Recognition