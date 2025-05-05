Former Ohio State Star Earns Huge NFL Prediction Buckeyes Fans Will Love
The Ohio State Buckeyes saw 14 of their players selected in the NFL Draft, a testament to how incredible the program is when it comes to scouting and identifying talent.
Let's be honest: there's a reason why Ohio State has so much prestige when it comes to football.
While the Buckeyes did place four players in the first round of the draft, perhaps some of the most interesting names went a bit later, such as linebacker Cody Simon.
The Arizona Cardinals selected Simon in Round 4, and given the Cardinals' dire need for defensive help, Simon could make an impact right off the bat. Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network seems to think that is exactly what the 23-year-old will do.
In a piece where Austin names one sleeper rookie from every NFL team that could exceed expectations in 2025, he picked Simon for Arizona.
"Cody Simon is a seasoned, high-floor linebacker with the kind of toughness and intelligence that often translates well on special teams and in rotational defensive roles. He consistently found his way on the field for Ohio State, especially in big moments," Austin wrote. "... Simon’s film shows a linebacker who thrives attacking downhill. He has some limitations in coverage, but his physicality, football IQ, and reliable tackling make him a great fit for early work on special teams and situational defense. Considering the Cardinals’ thin LB room, Simon could earn significant playing time alongside Mack Wilson Sr."
Simon enjoyed a spectacular senior campaign at Ohio State, racking up 112 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks and seven passes defended. He was particularly brilliant during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run, where he logged a pair of double-digit sack performances and was involved in a plethora of big defensive stops.
The Jersey City, N.J. native could very well be one of the most overlooked players in this year's draft class and may potentially develop into a star on the professional level.
