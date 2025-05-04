Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Another Major Wide Receiver Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a four-star wide receiver.

Ben Cooper

An Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the sideline prior to the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Dixon-Wyatt chose Ohio State over Oregon and Alabama.

The visits that Dixon-Wyatt made were significant in his decision.

“The first visit really made it competitive between Ohio State and Oregon, then the second one, I felt great,” Dixon-Wyatt told On3. “The people made it feel great for me at Ohio State. I have a great relationship with coach Hart (Brian Hartline) and coach Day. How they recruited me, stayed in contact and the message of how important I was to them on the visits was big.”

The Buckeyes' track record in developing offensive stars, especially at the wide receiver position, was also a strong factor in Dixon-Wyatt's decision.

"The receivers and quarterbacks at Ohio State, nobody is stopping that. They produce. They have a strong offense, they develop players and it is a great offense to play in."

Dixon-Wyatt could be the next in line of elite wide receivers that Ohio State has produced. In recent years, they have produced Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and many more.

Ryan Day and Ohio State should be excited as they're adding another talented wide receiver in Dixon-Wyatt.

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

