Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Another Major Wide Receiver Commitment
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Dixon-Wyatt chose Ohio State over Oregon and Alabama.
The visits that Dixon-Wyatt made were significant in his decision.
“The first visit really made it competitive between Ohio State and Oregon, then the second one, I felt great,” Dixon-Wyatt told On3. “The people made it feel great for me at Ohio State. I have a great relationship with coach Hart (Brian Hartline) and coach Day. How they recruited me, stayed in contact and the message of how important I was to them on the visits was big.”
The Buckeyes' track record in developing offensive stars, especially at the wide receiver position, was also a strong factor in Dixon-Wyatt's decision.
"The receivers and quarterbacks at Ohio State, nobody is stopping that. They produce. They have a strong offense, they develop players and it is a great offense to play in."
Dixon-Wyatt could be the next in line of elite wide receivers that Ohio State has produced. In recent years, they have produced Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and many more.
Ryan Day and Ohio State should be excited as they're adding another talented wide receiver in Dixon-Wyatt.
