Ohio State Connected to Big East Star in Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes could definitely afford to bolster their roster after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign that resulted in their third straight year without an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Thankfully, in this new era of college sports that features a plethora of NIL deals, Ohio State doesn't just have to rely on recruiting to improve. It can also pluck some talents via the transfer portal.
Andy Anders of Eleven Warriors has already listed some intriguing players the Buckeyes should already be considering in the portal, and perhaps the most interesting name he mentioned was Xavier Musketeers forward Dailyn Swain.
"Adding Swain would give Ohio State an interior scoring threat and a fantastic defender on the wing, where the Buckeyes need significant reinforcement after Micah Parrish exhausted his eligibility and [Evan] Mahaffey entered the transfer portal," Anders wrote. "Current Buckeye Devin Royal is already in hot pursuit of the fellow Columbus-area native, replying to Swain’s portal entry announcement on Instagram with 'ostate sound really good' and an eyes emoji."
Swain decided to enter the portal after a season in which he averaged 11 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 28.5 minutes per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor. His perimeter shot could certainly use some work, as he went just 7-for-28 from three-point range this year, but he is clearly a developing talent.
The 19-year-old still has two years of eligibility remaining, as he will be preparing to enter his junior campaign next year. It should also be noted that Swain dropped 27 points in Xavier's NCAA Tournament loss to Illinois.
Ohio State went just 17-15 this season, going 9-11 in Big Ten conference play during Jake Diebler's first year at the helm. It marked the first time the Buckeyes failed to qualify for the Big Dance in three consecutive campaigns in 20 years.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
