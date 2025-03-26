Ohio State Star Seen Talking with Steelers' Mike Tomlin at Pro Day
The Ohio State Buckeyes held their Pro Day on Wednesday, as a plethora of Ohio State players are preparing for the NFL Draft next month.
Tons of NFL scouts and representatives were in attendance, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given that the Buckeyes boast some of the most talented players in this upcoming draft class.
One big name that was on site at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center was Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who was seen talking with Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.
The Steelers are definitely in need of a halfback after losing Najee Harris to free agency. Right now, Jaylen Warren is slated to be their No. 1 back, but he is really more of a complementary piece than a featured option.
For that reason, Pittsburgh should absolutely be in the mix for a running back next month, and Judkins could represent a very realistic target.
The 21-year-old racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry in 2024, also logging 22 catches for 161 yards and a couple of scores.
Judkins also shined bright on the biggest stage, as he rattled off a hefty seven total touchdowns throughout Ohio State's College Football Playoff run.
And keep in mind: Judkins was sharing the backfield with TreVeyon Henderson this past season, so his numbers were actually tempered as a result.
He transferred to Columbus after spending two years at Ole Miss, where he led the SEC in rushing scores back-to-back campaigns. Judkins also paced the conference with 1,567 rushing yards during his freshman season.
