Ohio State Buckeyes Star Suffers Injury During Pro Day

An Ohio State Buckeyes star has sustained an injury with NFL scouts on hand at Pro Day.

Matthew Schmidt

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (DL40) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes will see a ton of their players selected in the NFL Draft next month, and on Wednesday, those players had the opportunity to showcase their talents at Pro Day.

A large contingent of NFL scouts and representatives were on hand at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to monitor Ohio State's elite prospects, and one of the most interesting Buckeyes stars heading into the draft is defensive lineman Tyleik Williams.

Williams generated a whole lot of first-round buzz throughout the season, and now, he is generally viewed as a Day 2 pick, which is still impressive.

But while running drills at Pro Day, Williams fell during the 40-yard dash and returned to the field with a wrap on his hamstring, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

Hope added that Williams seemed to be in good spirits, so perhaps it's nothing serious, but hamstrings are no joke, so the 22-year-old will definitely have to be careful the rest of the way.

Williams arrived at Columbus in 2021 and instantly made an impact during his freshman campaign, racking up 16 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks.

Oddly enough, Williams did not reach five sacks again in any of his final three seasons at Ohio State, but he established himself as quite the force on the interior and made the jobs of edge rushers Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau a heck of a lot easier.

This past season, the 6-foot-3, 330-pound defender registered 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, playing a pivotal role in the Buckeyes' national championship run.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

