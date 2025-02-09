Ohio State Buckeyes QB Lands Surprising NFL Draft Projection
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to see quite a few of their 2024 stars land with new teams in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those stars is quarterback Will Howard.
Howard is widely expected to end up being a mid-round pick. His normal projected range is between the third and fifth round.
Due to his impressive run in the College Football Playoff and leading Ohio State to a national championship, Howard's draft stock has taken a major rise. He is starting to be viewed as a high-level backup or a potential starter down the road at the NFL level.
With that being said, the question becomes, where could he end up landing in the NFL Draft?
Pro Football Network has put out a new mock draft that has Howard being selected in the fourth round. They have him ending up with the New Orleans Saints with the No. 111 overall pick.
Ending up with the Saints would give Howard a chance at playing time in the near future. Derek Carr could be on his way out of town this offseason, but even if they keep him for 2025 he won't be a long-term starter.
Spencer Rattler has flashed talent, but Howard would be able to compete with him when Carr leaves town.
During the 2024 college football season, Howard ended up completing 73.1 percent of his pass attempts for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns.
New Orleans would be wise to take a flier on Howard. If he doesn't develop to being a starting caliber quarterback, they would be in the same position that they're already in. Should he make that kind of leap, they could have their new leader.
It will be interesting to see where Howard ends up going in the NFL Draft. Regardless of what his future has in store, Buckeyes fans will never forget what he accomplished in his one year at Ohio State.
