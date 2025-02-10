REPORT: Ohio State Targeting Chiefs Coach for Defensive Coordinator
The Ohio State Buckeyes have yet to hire a new defensive coordinator. That could be due to the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs were playing in the Super Bowl.
How would the two things be connected? Ryan Day might be targeting a member of the Chiefs' coaching staff to take over the role vacated by Jim Knowles.
Stefan Krajisnik of Cleveland.com has reported that Day has interest in Kansas City defensive line coach Joe Cullen in taking over as Ohio State's next defensive coordinator.
"As for the other side of the ball, where Ohio State is replacing defensive coordinator Jim Knowles following his departure for Penn State, the conclusion of the Super Bowl might matter," Krajisnik wrote. "Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen is reportedly a name of interest for Day."
Cullen has history with former Buckeyes' head coach Urban Meyer. He was the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator alongside Meyer during the 2021 season.
Another name that was mentioned as a potential defensive coordinator is Pittsburgh Panthers defensive coordinator Randy Bates. Matt Guerrieri, an internal option, could also be a candidate for the job.
What could be causing the delay for Ohio State to name their new defensive coordinator? At the very least, Day is waiting to be able to interview every candidate, including Cullen, that he wants to interview.
Doing his due diligence is extremely important. Replacing a defensive coordinator like Knowles is no easy task.
It will be interesting to see what Day ends up doing. He would like to have his staff in place soon, as he has mentioned candidly.
Fans can expect the Buckeyes to bring in a new defensive coordinator soon. Keep an eye on Cullen as a potential option for Ohio State.
