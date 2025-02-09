Ohio State Buckeyes Have Promising Outlook for 2026 Four-Star Defender
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are focused on adding to their 2026 recruiting class. So far, there are a few high-profile players already committed, but there is a lot more work to do.
In recent years, Ohio State has found massive recruiting success. Day and his staff have become arguably the best recruiting staff in the nation.
When looking at the offers that the Buckeyes have made, there are a lot of high potential players on the list. Ohio State has a chance to land a massive recruiting class once again.
One intriguing player to keep an eye on is four-star defensive lineman Aiden Harris.
Hailing from Weddington High School in Weddington, North Carolina, Harris is a piece that the Buckeyes would love to add. He is also trending towards favoring Ohio State.
On3 Sports has a 72.3% prediction that Harris will end up committing to the Buckeyes. The next closest team on his list is Auburn with a 24.6% chance.
Obviously, a lot can happen when it comes to recruiting. Until Harris commits to Ohio State and then signs with the program, there is nothing guaranteed.
Even though the Buckeyes are heavily favored to land him, NIL has changed a lot. A team could come in and blow Harris away with an offer. Hopefully, that doesn't end up happening.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Harris is currently ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country. When it comes to his national ranking, he is the No. 34 ranked recruit in the country.
A lot of teams have interest in landing Harris outside of Ohio State. Day and company still have a lot of work left to do to make sure that they get his commitment when everything is said and done.
All of that being said, there have been no reports about when Harris could announce his decision. By the percentage numbers, the Buckeyes have a great chance to get him. Ohio State can only hope that those percentages end up becoming reality.
