Ohio State Star Sends Stern Warning To Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes are 7-1 this season, with their lone defeat coming at the hands of the Oregon Ducks in Week 7.
Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke did not exactly have a banner day in Eugene, Or., surrendering eight catches for 179 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Burke's shoddy performance definitely became a topic of discussion, and the defensive star is tired of hearing about it.
When asked what went wrong for him against Oregon, Burke didn't have much to say.
"Nothing," Burke said, via Eleven Warriors. "Just got to get the job done. Next question."
He then proceeded to fire off a rather stern warning to Oregon.
“That’s the life of playing corner, man," Burke said. "Just got to continue to keep building, and we’ll see them again.”
The Buckeyes aren't scheduled to play the Ducks again, so Burke can only mean one thing with his comment: the Big Ten championship game.
It's becoming increasingly obvious that Ohio State and Oregon are the two best teams in the conference, particularly after the Buckeyes' road win over the Penn State Nittany Lions last week.
So, it is certainly entirely possible—if not likely—that the Buckeyes and Ducks will face each other again next month.
Burke has logged 28 tackles and a couple of interceptions in eight games this season. He was viewed by many as one of the top cornerback prospects in the NFL Draft heading into 2024, and while his stock may have dipped a bit, he will still likely be selected on Day 1 or Day 2 in April.