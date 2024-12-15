Ohio State Buckeyes QB Could Transfer to SEC Powerhouse
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to lose quarterback Devin Brown to the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. He announced the decision recently and will be leaving the team following their College Football Playoff run.
Brown is an intriguing quarterback option for schools looking for help. There are quite a few teams around the nation that could have interest in him.
One potential destination that has been talked about has been the Indiana Hoosiers.
Staying in the Big Ten with Indiana would give Brown a chance to start for a College Football Playoff team and potentially play against Ohio State as well.
Another team has been brought up as a potential destination. That team is the SEC powerhouse LSU Tigers.
Wynston Wilcox of FanSided made the suggestion in a recent column.
"It would be deja vu for Ryan Day if Devin Brown went to LSU, became the starter and ended up thriving at LSU. First it was Joe Burrow and then Devin Brown. That would be the ultimate gut-punch for a coach who’s known for getting quality quarterbacks."
Landing with LSU might not be the most likely option for Brown, but they can't be counted out. If head coach Brian Kelly thinks that Brown could help them compete for a national championship, he would not hesitate to bring him in.
With his career as a Buckeyes' quarterback officially coming to an end, Brown will end his tenure having played three years at Ohio State.
He leaves completing 26 of his 47 career passes for 325 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Brown also picked up 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Seeing him leave is bittersweet. He has been a quarterback that the Buckeyes felt could develop into a quality starter, but he just never quite got there.
Hopefully, as long as he isn't playing against Ohio State, Brown finds a great landing spot where he can start and find success. He has carried himself well with the Buckeyes and the fan base will continue rooting for him to succeed wherevver he ends up.
The Tigers may not end up having interest, but they're certainly an elite team that could make sense.