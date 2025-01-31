Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Fires Pointed Message at Jim Knowles
Right after the Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship, rumors started running rampant about the future of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. It did not take long for him to jump ship and run to the Big Ten rival Penn State Nittany Lions.
That has not sat well with many Ohio State players and fans. Knowles leaving so fast for a clear competitor has not made people in Columbus happy at all.
One person who has clearly taken Knowles departing personally is incoming freshman cornerback Devin Sanchez.
In a post on X responding to Knowles' first speech as Penn State's defensive coordinator, Sanchez made it clear that he's ready to get revenge.
Sanchez is likely not the only player that has that game now circled on their calendars. Knowles has not made many friends with the move that he has made.
Granted, he had every right to pursue an opportunity like he got with the Nittany Lions. Penn State is a place that he always wanted to be, so congratulations are in order to him for landing his dream job.
However, the hopeis that the Buckeyes can make his tenure with the Nittany Lions a frustrating tenure.
Beating Penn State and never allowing Knowles a chance to win a national championship with his new team would be a sweet feeling.
At this point in time, Ryan Day has not brought in a new defensive coordinator. Ohio State is searching for the right fit and it shouldn't take too much more time. But, the Buckeyes need to make sure that they get Knowles' replacement right.
In order to continue winning at a high level and competing for championships, Ohio State cannot afford to bring in the wrong candidate.
Hopefully, Sanchez and company are able to get their revenge on November 1 of this year. Seeing Knowles on the Nittany Lions' sideline will be strange, but the Buckeyes are already ready to play against him.
