Ohio State Buckeyes Earn Huge Visit From Elite DB Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted arguably the best defense in the country this season, winning a national championship largely as a result of it.
However, Ohio State will be losing a bunch of incredibly valuable defenders to the NFL Draft this spring, which means the Buckeyes will have to restock on talent.
Well, not only does Ohio State lay claim to a terrific recruiting class for 2025, but it has already gotten busy for 2026, as well.
As a matter of fact, the Buckeyes have just earned themselves a visit from five-star safety Bralan Womack, via Eleven Warriors.
Ohio State will represent one of four schools that Womack will visit over the summer, and last June, he already seemed enamored with Columbus.
“The way they develop and produce players to help them get to the NFL,” Womack said back then. “But not only produce players, they keep them in the NFL. Marshon Lattimore, Denzel Ward, Jeff Okudah, Eli Apple, Malcolm Jenkins. Those are all guys playing like six-plus years, more than the average NFL career.”
Womack will also be taking visits with Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M.
The Hartfield Academy product won the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year award last season and also helped guide his team to a state championship.
Womack mentioned his IQ and his quickness as attributes that allow him to stand out from the pack, and he also added that he is a fast learner.
The Flowood, Ms. native is the second-ranked safety and 27th-ranked player overall in his class.
