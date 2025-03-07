Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Gets Blunt on QB Expectations
The Ohio State Buckeyes are not even two months removed from winning a national championship, but they can't bask in the glory of it for too long.
For head coach Ryan Day, it's onward and upward for Ohio State, which now has to prepare for the 2025 college football season.
Day spoke to the media on Friday and fielded a variety of questions, and of course, one of the queries pertained to the Buckeyes' quarterback situation.
When asked about the upcoming battle between Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair, Day was very blunt regarding his expectations.
"They're young. We need them to be tough. We need them to be a leader," Day said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. "Long way to go on it. Don't have any evaluation on it now. Going to be a big spring for those guys."
Whoever steps in under center will certainly have some big shoes to fill, as Will Howard just led the Buckeyes to their first national title in a decade while setting Ohio State's single-season record for completion percentage.
But now, Howard is heading to the NFL, opening the door for a new contender to emerge and follow in his footsteps.
Sayin is widely considered the favorite, and unless some drastic changes occur in the spring and heading into the seaosn opener, he would probably end up taking snaps for the Buckeyes in 2025.
The former five-star recruit is already being viewed as a Heisman Trophy candidate, possessing true dual-threat capabilities and tremendous arm talent.
But, as Day said, we still have a long way to go, and a whole lot can happen in the coming months.
