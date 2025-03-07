Ohio State Coach Gets Brutally Honest on Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the most prolific college football programs in the country, and that is thanks mostly to their ability to identify talent.
Whether it's via recruiting or the transfer portal, Ohio State has a knack for finding the best players and stockpiling a roster full of them.
We just saw that this past season, when the Buckeyes utilized a combination of electrifying homegrown players and terrific transfer portal additions to win a national championship.
But as far as the transfer portal is concerned, head coach Ryan Day is not exactly fond of the way it operates, specifically regarding the time.
While speaking to the media on Friday, Day made it clear that something needs to be done about the portal calendar, as he said it was difficult for Ohio State to traverse the transfer portal in December while it was in the middle of making its College Football Playoff run, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.
More specifically, Day remarked that the timing of it needs to be given a "hard look," and Day is certainly not the first person to voice such a concern.
The Buckeyes were still able to make some notable acquisitions through the portal over the winter, but there is no question that it is a bit arduous to do so while also trying to win a national title.
That's especially given how important the portal really is. Let's remember that Will Howard just led Ohio State to its first national championship in a decade, and he transferred to Columbus from Kansas State last year. Other notable transfers included running back Quinshon Judkins and safety Caleb Downs, among others.
We'll see if the NCAA is open to adjusting its transfer portal calendar.
