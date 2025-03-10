Ohio State Legend Landed Coaching Job Because of Urban Meyer
Ohio State Buckeyes legend Eddie George landed a new coaching job over the weekend, as he was hired as the Bowling Green Falcons' new head coach.
Bowling Green was forced to look for a new coach after Scot Loeffler made the jump to the NFL, accepting a gig as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach.
The Falcons settled on George, who had previously spent the last four seasons coaching the Jackson State Tigers.
So, where did Bowling Green come up with the idea to bring in George? Well, the school's athletic director, Derek van der Merwe, says Urban Meyer suggested it.
“After talking to Urban Meyer, he called me the next day, and he says, ‘I only have one name for you,'" van der Merwe said at George's introductory press conference. "I said, ‘Give me names. Please give me as many names as you can.’ He said, ‘I have one name for you. I want you to talk to Eddie George.' I said, ‘the Heisman Trophy winner, right?’ He says yeah. He says, ‘Don't look at anything. Don't read anything on him. Don't read his background. Talk to him. Talk to the human being.’"
George spent four years playing running back at Ohio State from 1992 through 1995, capping his Buckeyes career by winning the Heisman Trophy award in '95 after racking up 1,826 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.
“After meeting with Eddie George during the search process, it became very clear to me that Eddie checked every aspect of that profile that we created," van der Merwe added. "Eddie is someone who cares about people, values personal growth and development. He defines himself by his ability to adapt, adjust, and have success in every aspect of his life.”
George, who also had a nine-year NFL tenure in which he made four Pro Bowl appearances, went 24-22 at Jackson State. Most recently in 2024, he went 9-4 and led the Tigers to an Ohio Valley Conference championship. He also won Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year.
The 51-year-old confirmed that Meyer essentially got him the job, and he seemed overwhelmed by the opportunity.
Let's hope George can experience big-time success at Bowling Green.
