Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Fans are Furious Over Scheduling Blunder

Ohio State Buckeyes fans are not too happy with their beloved team's schedule.

Matthew Schmidt

Fans spell out O-H-I-O during the Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Playoff National Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Jan. 26, 2025.
Fans spell out O-H-I-O during the Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Playoff National Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Jan. 26, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Last year, Ohio State Buckeyes fans were not exactly please with not having any intriguing home night games on their schedule. As a matter of fact, their only evening matchup was in Week 2 against Western Michigan. Not exactly a thriller.

Well, next season, it appears to be more of the same.

Ohio State will be playing an early night game at Ohio Stadium in September, but it will come against the Ohio Bobcats. Understandably, Buckeyes fans are peeved.

Ohio State will begin its season facing the Texas Longhorns at noon ET on Saturday, Aug. 30 before hosting Grambling at 3:30 p.m. ET the following week.

Based on what we saw from the Buckeyes' schedule last year, this should not come as much of a surprise. Remember: fans routinely complained about too many noon starts in 2024, which lasted pretty much the entire regular season.

It would certainly be nice for Ohio State to play a meaningful game under the lights, but that obviously is not in the cards for the Buckeyes in 2025.

Ohio State is coming off of a national championship, so expectations are high heading into next season. However, because the Buckeyes lost a ton of players to the NFL Draft, there isn't quite as much hype surrounding the team this time around.

That being said, Ohio State is still widely viewed as a College Football Playoff team and should have a great shot of defending its national title next year. It just unfortunately won't be in prime time most of the way. Well, except against Ohio.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Ohio State Star Reveals How His Grocery Shopping Has Changed

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Have Major Issue Fans Seem to be Ignoring

MORE: Ohio State Legend Receives Bold Outlook After Surprising NFL Season

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes 2026 Target Announces Commitment Date

MORE: Ohio State is Quietly Developing a Glaring Recruiting Problem

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News