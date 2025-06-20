Buckeyes Now

Former Ohio State Star Predicted to be Traded to Super Bowl Contender

This former Ohio State Buckeyes star is being predicted to get dealt to a Super Bowl contender in a blockbuster NFL trade proposal.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 9, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) catches the ball and is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) in the second half of the game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) catches the ball and is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) in the second half of the game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Things have not exactly gone according to plan for former Ohio State Buckeyes star Terry McLaurin this offseason, as he has yet to land a contract extension from the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders opened extension discussions with McLaurin back in March, but no deal has been reached, which resulted in the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver skipping mandatory minicamp.

McLaurin's absence has fired up trade speculation, as the 29-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract and seems intent on striking a pact before the 2025 regular season.

While Washington seems unlikely to move him, McLaurin may force the team's hand if the two sides are unable to come to terms, and Daniel Arwas of Heavy.com has suggested a scenario in which the Commanders would trade McLaurin to the Buffalo Bills.

In Arwas' proposal, Washington would send McLaurin to the Bills in exchange for a second-round draft pick and a fourth-rounder.

"The Commanders will struggle to get a first round pick – even with a hypothetical trade occurring prior to the start of the regular season – in exchange for a player going into his age-30 season," Arwas wrote. "But given McLaurin’s talents as a route runner, and the intelligence he brings to the game, it certainly would not be shocking to see Buffalo give up in excess of a second rounder."

The Bills went 13-4 and fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game this past season, so McLaurin would be getting dealt from one Super Bowl contender to another.

McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024. He spent four seasons at Ohio State between 2015 and 2018 before being selected by Washington in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Make Exciting Offer to Yet Another 5-Star Weapon

MORE: Ohio State WR Recruit Stamps Strong Label on Buckeyes With Decision Looming

MORE: Former Ohio State Star Expected to Make Crucial Move With NFL Team

MORE: SEC QB Disrespects Ohio State by Throwing Brutal Shade at Big Ten

MORE: Former Ohio State Star Reveals Striking NFL Comparison for Himself

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News