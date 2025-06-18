Ohio State Buckeyes Make Exciting Offer to Yet Another 5-Star Weapon
The Ohio State Buckeyes are quickly becoming the envy of every fan base in the country, as they just keep piling on more and more talent to their well-oiled machine.
Ohio State's latest venture came this week, when the Buckeyes offered five-star wide receiver recruit Kesean Bowman. Bowman, who just attended Ohio State's recruiting camp, announced the offer on social media.
Bowman, a class of 2027 prospect, is the fifth-ranked wide receiver in the country and the top-ranked player in the state of Tennessee, via 247 Sports' composite rankings.
The six-foot, 175-pound burner has now received a hefty 35 offers overall, so the Buckeyes are facing some very stiff competition for his services. However, based on Ohio State's history with wide receivers, it's hard not to feel confident about its chances.
Michigan and Oregon — two of the Buckeyes' fierce Big Ten rivals — have also provided offers to the explosive playmaker.
Bowman hauled in 56 receptions for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns during his sophomore campaign at Brentwood Academy.
Ohio State boasted the top receiving corps in college football last season, laying claim to a unit that included Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate.
Egbuka made the jump to the NFL this offseason, but Smith and Tate are returning, and the Buckeyes also have a host of other wide outs who could represent breakout candidates in 2025.
Not only that, but Ohio State has secured future commitments from top receiver prospects such as Chris Henry and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. It should also be noted that the Buckeyes also landed a commitment from five-star running back Elijah Newman-Hall. We'll see if they can eventually add Bowman to that list.
