Elite Ohio State QB Recruit Reveals His Biggest Buckeyes Inspiration
The Ohio State Buckeyes have certainly had a long line of impressive quarterbacks walk through their doors over the years, and they have their eyes on yet another potential star in the 2028 recruiting class: Florida standout Neimann Lawrence.
Lawrence just spent time at Ohio State's recruiting camp, and while he is still a long ways away from actually playing college football, the Buckeyes are already planting seeds in the mind of the Miami Northwestern product.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound signal-caller definitely likes the track record that Ohio State has as far as players at his position, and he also revealed his Buckeyes inspiration: C.J. Stroud.
Lawrence called Stroud his favorite quarterback of the Ryan Day era and went on to gush about the talent Ohio State has produced under center in recent years.
“For the past five or six years, they've had the best quarterbacks come out of here,” Lawrence said, via Eleven Warriors. “Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud, Dwayne Haskins. So just the QB development and the quarterbacks they have helped raise to the next level is definitely what stands out for me.”
Ohio State has already made an offer to Lawrence, who also has offers from big-name schools such as Michigan, Penn State, Florida, Texas and Tennessee, among others.
The Buckeyes have landed multiple five-star quarterbacks recently, and in fact, two of them are on the roster right now in Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair.
Ohio State has created quite a culture in terms of cultivating signal-callers, and that will certainly play in the mind of Lawrence when he eventually makes his decision.
